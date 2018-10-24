Optronics adds plug protector

Optronics International is now a master distributor for Connect-to-Protect trailer harness plug protectors.

The protectors shield the male end of a trailer’s harness plug when it’s not being used, and the company says it will accommodate 95% of all light- and medium-duty harness connectors including four-way flat, five-way flat, and seven-way round terminal styles.

They install on the trailer hitch’s coupler arm, both shielding the plug and keeping it from dragging on the ground. Flat versions mount with a single screw, and round versions use four.

The protectors are produced by Hanington Innovations in Victoria.