Orbcomm ELD now in French, Spanish

Orbcomm’s electronic logging device (ELD) will now communicate with French Canadian and Spanish drivers in their native tongues.

The Android-based in-cab device is anchored in 4G LTE connectivity and BT 500 hardware, and integrated with the cloud-based FleetManager analytics and reporting platform.

The ELD interface automates hours of service calculations, alerts drivers when available hours are running low, and offers options to maximize remaining hours.

Other features include messaging capabilities, the ability to design custom data entry forms, and use form messages and text-to-speech functionality.

It’s built on an open, scalable platform that allows customers to add-third-party applications, store and view documents, capture signatures, and send high-resolution images.