Paccar MX-11 engines are now available with the company’s proprietary 12-speed automated transmission.

Features of the transmission include 1.2-million-km oil drain intervals and a high power-to-weight ratio, Peterbilt says. The end result is also reported to be strong drivability and maneuverability at low speeds.

It’s seen as a fit for heavy-duty fleets and vocational trucks like the Model 567 and 520.