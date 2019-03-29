Paragon enhances live management software

Paragon Software Systems is expanding on its Live Management software, delivering a real-time view of planned, actual, and historic transportation activity.

An Arrivals Board and Live Dashboard components now shows critical data across the whole business, rather than storing it separate silos. And a new Analysis feature offers insights into vehicle use, planned versus actual comparisons, distance per drop, and on-time performance. All of that can be collated online through business intelligence charts.

Meanwhile, a new Route Detail component will give non-Paragon users access to transport schedules, based on a specified date range, and the ability to drill down to view the depot, driver and even individual drop data.

Live Management interfaces with one or more vehicle tracking systems, gathering data in real time.