Paragon route software now on Geotab Marketplace

Paragon Software System’s route optimization software is now available through the Geotab Marketplace.

With the announcement, the software users will be able to view Geotab’s vehicle telematics data, making it possible to compare planned routes versus actual route performance in real time. This means dispatchers, customer service teams, and route planners will be able to alert customers about issues or adjust schedules, the company says.

A custom interface between the two systems will also allow users to import ELD data with the click of a mouse, giving transportation planners up-to-date information on each driver through the planning process.