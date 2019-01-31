Pintle hook design delivers the strength

When it comes to a pintle hook, much of the strength comes through the choice of materials.

SAF-Holland’s new PH-405 pintle hook features an austenitic manganese steel body that supports wear resistance. It “work hardens” at the contact surfaces with the drawbar’s eye.

Building on features found with the PH-400, this model is the longest-lasting hook for 2-3/8-inch drawbars, and it’s backed with a two-year warranty.

The maximum gross trailer weight is 100,000 lb., while the maximum tongue weight is 20,000 lb. The maximum eye X-section measures 1-5/8 inches, and the minimum eye opening is 2-3/8 inches.

Its eight-bolt mounting pattern is compatible with the PH-400, Premier 2400, 100-4, and 470 models.

Applications for the PH-405 include A-train doubles and triples that haul bulk liquids, dry bulk materials, aggregates, and quarry materials.

It can be used with or without an air chamber.