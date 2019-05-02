Platform Science, Noregon partner in diagnostics

Platform Science is partnering with Noregon to add remote fault code information to a connected vehicle open platform.

Platform Science’s Vehicle Fault Diagnostics presents diagnostic information about all electronic components on any make and model of vehicle. Detailed fault descriptions and action plans to manage active issues offer the information to reduce unexpected breakdowns and increase uptime, the company says.

Instead of providing real-time insights into a single powertrain component, Vehicle Fault Diagnostics monitors all electronic control units and provides actionable information through internet connections.