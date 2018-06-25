Plow headlights designed to stay clear

JW Speaker has updated its Model 9800 5×11 LED headlight for municipal trucks involved in snow and ice removal. The new Model 9800 HS is designed specifically for heavy-duty trucks that plow highways at higher speeds, and is also ideal for residential streets.

The 9800 HS offers 33% more heating power than its predecessor thanks to heating traces added to the outer edges of the unit. A streamlined lens also better deflects snow and ice. The end result is a design that will de-ice more quickly while countering the “ice bridging” that can occur during high-speed plowing.

The model integrates the low- and high-beam, front-position, and turn signals into one low-profile package. It also features SmartHeat, which de-ices lenses according to changing temperatures.