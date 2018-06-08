Procision coverage expands

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies is expanding the medium-duty coverage for its Procision seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to include utility, construction, tanker, refuse and municipal trucks.

The existing 35,000-lb. gross combined weight rating and maximums of 300 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque remain.

The Procision transmission is paired with the Cummins B6.7 engine by many Class 6 and 7 truck and bus manufacturers.

Features include the IntelliConnect telematics-capable system that offers fault codes in almost real time, prioritizing critical events.

