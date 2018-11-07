PSI unveils tire pressure monitoring system

Pressure Systems International (PSI) has unveiled a new tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) known as Tire View, which comes to market in early 2019.

The first phase of the launch will include a stand-alone model for trucks and tractors. Next will come a system for trailers, enhancing PSI’s automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) or running as a standalone unit. An optional flow-through kit will ensure sensors remain mounted to the axle during routine tire maintenance while still protecting against damage and theft.

Adding TireView to the automatic tire inflation systems will enhance tire data to identify specific tires that require attention, which is a first for the industry, the company says.