Rand McNally updates atlas

Rand McNally has unveiled the 2020 edition of its Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas, offering insights into accessible routes, trucking regulations, and tolls.

This year’s edition of the coil-bound atlas includes revised state and provincial maps, as well as updates to restricted routes, low-clearance, and weigh station locations. An updated fuel tax chart is included along with revised state and provincial information on weights and dimensions, registration guidelines, and contact details for state police and operating authorities.

Other details include hotlines for road construction and conditions, updated toll system contact information for individual states, and an updated review of Hazmat regulations.