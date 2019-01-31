ReadySet, no ream required with king pin kits

Meritor’s ReadySet No-Ream King Pin Kits have been launched through www.MeritorPartsXpress.com to make it easier to find a pin kit for major axle applications.

Through the launch the company now offers a full portfolio covering multiple pin diameters and lengths.

ReadySet with pre-sized bushings can be used in linehaul, vocational, city delivery and bus applications. The kit itself carries Meritor’s aftermarket brand and fits axle applications from Meritor, Dana, Eaton, Spicer and Ford.

With this kit, king pin bushings don’t need to be reamed after the are installed into the steering knuckle. Rather than pressing in the bushings, shops can use the applicable bushing drivers to ease installations.

Altogether, Meritor says it now covers 95% of the market for ream and no-ream applications.

The ReadySet king pin kits are covered by Meritor’s standard one-year aftermarket warranty.