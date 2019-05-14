Remote diagnostics now on Kenworth medium-duty trucks

Kenworth medium-duty conventional trucks now come with the option of TruckTech+ Remote Diagnostics.

The system will be available in new Kenworth T270, T370, T440 and T470 models equipped with Paccar’s 6.7-liter PX-7 engine, 8.9-liter PX-9 Paccar engine, or Cummins Westport L9N natural gas engine.

With the diagnostic systems, fleet managers and dealers alike will have insights into real-time engine health information, and fleets will also be able to track truck locations.

Kenworth TruckTech+ notifications will tell drivers to continue driving with no action required, keep driving and address the service code during the next service interval, head to a dealer for service, or pull over to prevent possible damage. If the truck has to come in for service, the system maps out the locations of the three closest repair facilities. The data is sent to a secure web portal where the fleet manager can review the truck’s location, status, identified issue, and recommended solution.

The option comes with a free two-year subscription to the service, although longer terms are available for a fee.