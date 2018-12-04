Replacement tanks for GM/Chevy diesels

Transfer Flow has unveiled a US 55-gallon midship replacement tank fuel system for newer GM/Chevy diesel trucks.

The option is available for short-bed 2017-19 GM and Chevy 2500/3500 crew cabs.

The tank itself sits above the differential, and no skid plate is needed. It also fits into the same space as the stock fuel tank, mounted inside the frame rail.

The replacement tank carries a six-year, unlimited mileage warranty, and is made with 12-gauge U.S. high-yield aluminized steel.

The sending unit is also recalibrated during installs to ensure the truck’s fuel gauge reads correctly.