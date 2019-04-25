Reyco Granning suspension for electric vehicles

Reyco Granning Electric Vehicle Solutions is producing a new drive axle air suspension designed for electric commercial vehicles.

Part of the WorkMaster product family, the new 240AR-EV is based on an existing Model 240AR, but makes room for e-axle packages.

Low-profile frame brackets leave room for body mounts or fifth wheel angles, the company says. And the curved spring beam eliminates a traditional lower air spring mount to increase ground clearance, lower weight, and accommodate different frame widths.

The 240AR-EV has a gross axle weight rating of 17,000 to 23,000 lb., and can be used for single- or tandem-drive axle arrangements. Ride heights range from 8.5 to 10 inches.