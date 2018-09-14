Ridewell unveils short track axles

Ridewell Suspensions has released a new series of short track axles that can easily be configured with automatic tire inflation systems. This shorter series axle comes with a .75-inch wall thickness and track widths between 28 and 42 inches.

The short track series allows Ridewell to expand its axle offerings for heavy haul and severe-duty applications. It also allows Ridewell to increase its track widths to a range between 28 and 112 inches, the company says.

Short track axles can be configured with the Wabco PAN22, Bendix ADB22X and ADB22X-LT, Wabco PAN19, and Wabco PAN17 air disc brakes.