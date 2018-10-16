Ridewell updates suspension line

Ridewell Suspensions has revised and expanded its 233-20K truck and trailer product lines to include galvanized components, while trailer drum brake models have been given a new cross-channel and hanger design.

Also included in the truck suspension family are expanded options for a factory-integrated and pre-plumbed air tank kit. And the 233-20K roll-off product line now includes a narrow option for an easier fit onto the vehicle frame.

New to the 233T-20K trailer product line is a bridge between the air springs to simplify installation, as well as Huck fasteners. A cross-channel and hanger design for drum brake models highlight new pivot connection hardware as well, reducing the number of fasteners needed per suspension. All models that require air springs to be placed away from the frame will include a bridge.