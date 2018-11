Struggling with a wheel that’s seized in place? Put the sledgehammer away.

AME International has unveiled RimWit and RimWit Junior – tools to loosen stubborn truck wheels and rims without damaging tire sidewalls or the rims themselves.

The RimWit is powered by an electric or air impact wrench, and will work with steel or aluminum rims. Its junior counterpart will accommodate 19.5 truck tires.