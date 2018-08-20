Rockland aquires an Edge

Rockland Manufacturing now holds the manufacturing and distribution rights for the SnowEdge, a device that mounts on a telehandler or wheel loader to clear snow and ice from trailer roofs.

The system was designed by Canadian inventor Mark Irwin.

Three preset working positions allow operators to clean an average of 22 trailers per hour, with a related gauge ensuring the appropriate amount of pressure is applied to the trailer roof. A reversible rubber edge prevents damage, the company adds. And there are no hydraulics involved.