Rugged Samsung tablet comes to Canada

Samsung Electronic’s Galaxy Tab Active Pro is now available in Canada, offering a tool designed for harsh working environments.

The device is able to withstand excessive pressure, temperatures, vibrations and drops, and has been tested to meeting the MIL-STD-810G military specification, the company says. It is also IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.

Controls include a wet touch mode, and there’s also an IP68-certified water and dust-resistant S pen, while a glove mode makes it possible to use the tablet when wearing work gloves.

There’s a 10.1-inch display, a fast-charging battery that offers up to 15 hours of power, and a removable back panel to support battery swaps in the field.

Other features include LTE connectivity, a 13MP AF back camera and 8MP front camera, Samsung Knox security, and a Google augmented reality core.

www.samsung.com