Ryder’s RyderGyde app, now available in Canada, offers quick access to commercial truck rentals and can even be used to schedule maintenance appointments in less than 60 seconds.

Recent enhancements to the roadside vehicle repair functions include a roadside wizard, which allows drivers facing a vehicle breakdown to scan a vehicle identification number and send information about the issue and location to a maintenance dispatch center.

Fleet managers can use RyderGyde to manage vehicles that need servicing, and group them by importance. Vehicle odometer readings and telematics data are combined to flag vehicles that are due for maintenance, while a scheduling feature tracks upcoming preventive maintenance appointments.

Ryder customers can also use the app to log their fuel receipts using image-reading technology, to support fuel tax reports. Users in the U.S. can even view contracted fuel rates and those from other fueling stations.

RyderGyde is available for iOS and Android devices and can be downloaded on the App Store andGoogle Play.