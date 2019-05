Trimble’s TMW.Suite has now been integrated with the SaferWatch software available through truckstop.com.

The tool gives customers a way to better source and onboard carriers using automated carrier selection rules, on-demand certificates of insurance, CSA-e percentile scores, and other data points.

It helps to reduce the risk of working with carriers that don’t comply with U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations, Trimble says.