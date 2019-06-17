Samba Safety enhances monitoring platform

SambaSafety is now incorporating CSA and Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) data into its Qorta monitoring platform.

With this, safety managers enjoy information on roadside inspections and violations in near real time, all summarized in carrier and driver scorecards. A preview of the new CSA IRT (Item Response Theory) model, mandated by the FAST Act in the U.S. , has also been enabled – helping to measure a carrier’s safety culture in a single score.

Qorta’s Q Transportation monitoring solution watches for driver violations, licence status, medical certifications and endorsements, on- or off-duty status, and time in company or personal vehicles.