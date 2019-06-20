Scale offers weights in real time

Blue Ink Tech’s BIT Air Scale offers drivers access to axle and gross weights in real time, through a related app.

Using just two wireless sensors mounted on T-fittings, the scale can install in less than 15 minutes, the company says. The sensors themselves are installed directly into the suspension’s air line without any additional wiring.

Once sensors are in place, drivers weigh the truck when it’s empty and full, and enter those weights into the app. From that moment on the system will read axle and gross combination weights with a 99% accuracy, and even calculate the weights on steer axles.

Carriers can monitor the weight of all equipped trucks through a web portal, which combines data from other Blue Ink Tech systems to monitor weight, location, tire pressure, and available hours of service in one place.