Seats unveils Pinnacle for comfort

Seats Incorporated is expanding on its Legacy Series of seats with the Pinnacle.

The new seat includes an enhanced EVC Cushion Comfort System, D2 Foam, a fully reclining backrest, and the longest armrest in the industry. Other features include an eight-position extendable cushion, a rake that adjusts 13 degrees in either direction, and an air lumbar package including dual lumbars and side bolsters.

The Pinnacle’s air ride suspension can be adjusted to fit drivers of any size, all ride heights, and all road conditions, the company says. Increased suspension travel and a tuned adjustable shock helps to keep the seat from bottoming out or topping out.

The Click-N-Go EZ exit helps to make it easier to get in and out of the truck, while a swing-link isolator provides 2.25 inches of smooth isolation and nine-inch towel bar slide tracks.

Each seat comes with a bellow suspension cover and premium-two tone Pinnacle Cloth/DuraLeather or two-tone DuraLeather.