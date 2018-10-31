Shell offers free training academy

Shell Lubricants has introduced a new training academy for maintenance managers, technicians, and owner-operators. It has been under limited release, and was fully rolled out at the American Trucking Associations’ Management Conference & Exhibition.

The web-based training platform offers modules covering everything from lubricant selection to how oils affect truck performance. Shell’s ProAcademy was launched after a survey revealed 89% of responding fleets had unexpected downtime and more than half of those said some type of lubricant misapplication contributed. The majority also said they didn’t realize how contamination increases maintenance costs.

The training modules are available 24/7 on any web-connected device or desktop computer. Managers can track the completion of the modules by their technicians. Those who take the courses can earn My Miles Matter reward points.

The first two modules are available immediately for free, and the remaining modules can be unlocked by agreeing to talk to a Shell representative. The program is available to customers and those who use other brands. About 150 users have tested the platform. To enroll, visit www.Shell.ca/proacademy.