Shell releases heavy-duty greases

Shell Rotella has unveiled a new lineup of heavy-duty greases for applications including trucks, tractors, and construction equipment.

Rotella HD

The Shell Rotella HD Grease is a premium multi-purpose formulas for on- and off-road applications and industrial equipment use. Its performance additives protect against high-temperature oxidation, corrosion, extreme pressure and wear. This grease can also be used for bearings operating at high temperatures and under loads — like those found in disc brake-equipped wheel bearings.

Rotella SD

The special-duty moly grease, Shell Rotella SD grease, is formulated for vehicle and equipment lubrication. Made with a moly solid lubricant (molybdenum disulfide), it’s designed for demanding applications that are subjected to the high shock loads of rapid starts and stops, impacting chassis points, sliding pins, trailer hitches, and axle splines.

Rotella MP

The multi-purpose lithium grease, Shell Rotella MP Grease, is available for lubricating general chassis, springs, pivot points, low-speed bearings (not disc brake wheel bearings), and equipment like mowers, trailers, lifts, and bucket loaders. It’s based on a blend of high-viscosity index mineral oils and a lithium hydroxystreate soap thickener containing extreme-pressure additives.

Rotella ET

Rounding out the lineup is an extreme-temperature tacky grease, known as Shell Rotella ET Grease. This lithium complex grease is based on high viscosity mineral oils and polymers to improve adhesion and retention on exposed surfaces like fifth-wheel plate pivots, wheel bearings, springs, trailers, open pivot joints, and equipment exposed to weather. It is extremely tacky, water-resistant, and suitable for high temperatures, Shell adds. The formula includes antioxidants, extreme-pressure and wear-preventing additives, and rust inhibitors.