Smart Dashcam becomes smarter

KeepTruckin is expanding its Smart Dashcam platform to include video recall, video annotation, in-app driver coaching, and fused sensors.

Videos can now be recalled from 35 hours of driving time, and they’re also automatically assigned tags to offer context leading up to an event. That means fleet managers can prioritize the events to review first, filter events based on tags, and monitor changes over time.

Drivers can also access safety-related performance data as a self-coaching tool available through the app.

Driver scorecards are further enhanced with vehicle speed, GPS speed, accelerometer, and gyroscope data.