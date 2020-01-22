Snap-on checks temps with diagnostic laser

Snap-on is getting a read on temperatures with the new diagnostic thermal laser, offering laser-guided temperature readings, thermal imaging, and storage for hundreds of images – all in a single tool.

Featuring laser and thermal components, it will measure temperature readings of up to 1,800 Fahrenheit (1,000 F in a thermal mode), and deliver thermal imaging.

Thermal image blending is combined with a visible-light camera to offer extra detail, delta readings within the laser mode, and a trigger to capture images and temperature readings alike. There’s also a built-in LED light, and 32×32 thermal sensor resolution.