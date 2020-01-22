Truck News

Snap-on checks temps with diagnostic laser

Snap-on is getting a read on temperatures with the new diagnostic thermal laser, offering laser-guided temperature readings, thermal imaging, and storage for hundreds of images – all in a single tool.

Featuring laser and thermal components, it will measure temperature readings of up to 1,800 Fahrenheit (1,000 F in a thermal mode), and deliver thermal imaging.

Thermal image blending is combined with a visible-light camera to offer extra detail, delta readings within the laser mode, and a trigger to capture images and temperature readings alike. There’s also a built-in LED light, and 32×32 thermal sensor resolution.

 


John G Smith

John G. Smith is the editorial director of Newcom Media's trucking and supply chain publications -- including Today's Trucking, trucknews.com, TruckTech, Transport Routier, Canadian Shipper, Inside Logistics, Solid Waste & Recycling, and Road Today. The award-winning journalist has covered the trucking industry since 1995, when he was named the editor of Truck News and led the development of trucknews.com. Since then he has been a contributing editor to industry publications across North America, served as a frequent speaker on industry topics, and been honored for his coverage of business and technical matters alike.
