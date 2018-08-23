Snap-on socket redesigned

Snap-on’s Flank Drive Xtra (FDX) socket system is the company’s first redesigned socket since unveiling the Flank Drive system in 1965.

The new design grips fasteners further off the corners, and offers up to 25% more strength than the Flank Drive sockets, the company says. An angled contour also ensures the socket wall will grip damaged fasteners more closely, offering 50% more turning power.

Meanwhile, a chamfered lip on the hex and drive ends offers a better grip and more turning power, especially when working with shallow-headed fasteners and those with limited top clearance. Grooved, grippable outerwalls also make the sockets easier to remove. There are distinctive markings on the outside of the socket, too.