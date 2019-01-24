Snap-on’s heavy-duty parts washer

Snap-on’s PBC58 heavy-duty automatic parts washer is designed to clean everything from fasteners to diesel engine blocks and cylinder heads.

The washer itself can accommodate loads weighing up to 1,000 lb., while the cleaning cycles can last up to 60 minutes. Oil and grease is removed with an integrated oil skimmer and pump reservoir filter, while sludge is trapped in a double intake filtration system featuring a perforated steel screen filter.

The secret solution is a biodegradable aqueous soap concentrate (YADW896B) that is sprayed from 24 high-pressure nozzles at 42 gallons per minute. The part itself is moved with a 5 rpm turntable driven by a #40 roller chain, and it pulls out a full 18 inches to make it easier to load the part. The sprocket drive and turntable motor also include dual-sealed bearing shafts in the name of longevity and strength.