Somnum pillows designed with sleepers in mind

Lippert Components has unveiled a series of pillows designed specifically for those trying to catch some shuteye in truck sleepers.

The somnum pillows are made with a hypoallergenic down-alternative fill, covered in double-stitched 100% cotton with a 350-thread count. In particular, they are designed to endure the fluctuating temperatures and persistent moisture found in sleepers.

The pillows are available in soft or firm models, and in a jumbo or king size. They’re also machine-washable.