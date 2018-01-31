Speedco expands tire offerings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Love’s Travel Stops has announced its Speedco tire stores have expanded the brands they are offering.

Forty-six of the 52 locations across the U.S. now offer Aeolus, Goodyear, Yokohama and Love’s retread tires. Previously, they offered only Bridgestone and Firestone tires, after acquiring the business from Bridgestone.

“By offering more tire brands at Speedco locations, our technicians can examine the driver or fleet’s budget and goals and provide them with more options for recommendations,” said Aaron Aylworth, director of Speedco operations. “When Love’s acquired Speedco last year, the goal was to serve the trucking community in more ways, and providing them with more tire choices at Speedco stores is one way we are doing that.”

The company continues to offer Bridgestone and Firestone tires as well.