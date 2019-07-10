SureCall Fusion2Go extends cell reach

SureCall’s Fusion2Go Max cell phone booster promises to eliminate dropped calls and deliver faster data speeds than you might see with a phone alone.

The capabilities come through what’s known as Extended Range Technology, and the company says it’s ideal for truckers who travel through remote areas.

Fusion2Go Max taps into signals closer to their source, through 29 dBm uplink power, improving the signal quality and allowing for faster download speeds.

SureCall says the system doubles the power provided by competing options, making it possible to travel further away from cell towers.

There’s no need to pair the cellular device, and it will work with any carrier. It will support up to five devices on the same network, too.