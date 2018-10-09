Synergize integrates LoadDocs

Synergize, a document management solution from Microdea, is now integrating Vector’s LoadDocs mobile workflow and proof of deposit capture application.

The end result will help transportation companies better capture and manage documents, speed up back-office processes, and get paid faster, the companies say.

LoadDocs is already said to shave days off the time it takes to capture the documents needed to invoice a customer. Microdea, meanwhile, integrates with ERPs, accounting packages, and most transportation management systems.