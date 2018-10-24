T880S adds factory-installed twin-steer

Kenworth is adding a factory-installed twin-steer configuration to its T880S vocational trucks, featuring a set-forward front axle with a 61-inch axle spread to maximize payloads.

The truck’s 114-inch BBC allows larger bodies to be installed closer to the cab, the company says.

The 61-inch spread itself meets Western Canada’s tandem axle requirements specifically for ready-mix applications. This means the chassis can be upfitted more quickly, saving three to six weeks in delivery times to body builders when compared to alternative options, Kenworth adds.

South of the border, the T880S Twin Steer will be available for applications including ready mix, block trucks, cranes, and concrete pumpers. Depending on the spec’s and applicable laws, it will handle 1,500 lb. or more of additional payload when compared to a twin steer with a non set-back axle.

The front axles are rated at 40,000 lb., while front end components including axles, springs, and steering gears are shared with the non-twin-steer T880S. And the front suspension is equalized between the front and rear steer axles in the name of driver comfort and payload distribution.

The truck is available with Paccar MX-11 and MX-13 engines up to 510-hp with up to 1,850 lb-ft. of torque. An Allison automatic transmission is available when ordered with Paccar’s wide or standard-track front axles.