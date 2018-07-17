Tire app locates dealers, calculates load limits

Double Coin’s new mobile app taps into GPS data to locate the closest Double Coin dealer, and also supports searches within a specified area or map. Users can even call, share, email or get directions to a dealership at the click of a button.

There are more than 1,000 authorized Double Coin dealer locations overall.

Also included in the app is a tire inflation guide, offering vital information to maximize tire life and performance alike. Users can calculate tire load limits for dual and single-axle applications based on tire size and pressure.

The tool can be downloaded through Google Play or the iTunes App Store.

