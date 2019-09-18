Transflo adds Samsung Galaxy tablet

Transflo now offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A eight-inch 32GB LTE tablet compatible with the Transflo Mobile+ app and all Transflo products and services, including an electronic logging device (ELD) for mobile platforms.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A uses the Android operating system, and features 32GB internal storage, dual cameras (for document scanning), and a 1.4GHz quad-core processor. Transflo also offers a range of mounting and charging options.

Meanwhile, the Transflo Mobile+ app allows users to manage all their work from a single app. Transflo’s ELD bundles integrate with the mobile app and include: document scanning; integrated GPS-based navigation; weigh station bypass technology; two-way messaging; and services for finding fuel, truck scales, and other services.