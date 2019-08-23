Truck News

Product

Transflo Bundle+ combines multiple features

Transflo Bundle+

Transflo Bundle+ is pulling together ELD compliance, weigh station bypass, fleet navigation, and unlimited scanning capabilities – taking advantage of the company’s T-Series telematics and a GPS-based tracking device from Geotab.

The Transflo T-Series ELD connects to the vehicle and Transflo Mobile+ on the driver’s mobile device, while the weigh station bypass capabilities integrates Drivewyze. The integrated CoPilot Truck navigation system can be accessed right from the main menu, and uses PC*Miler’s routing.

The system’s driver vehicle inspection reports (DVIR), meanwhile, allow pre- and post-trip inspection results to be recorded through mobile devices.

The Transflow Bundle+ plan has no upfront hardware costs for fleets with 26 trucks or more, and features lifetime upgrades and warranty support on ELD hardware.

 

 

 

 

 

 

