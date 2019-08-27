Trimble system supports outsourced maintenance

Trimble’s new TMT Fleet Maintenance software module for third-party heavy-duty maintenance providers offers a new level of support for outsourced fleet maintenance activities.

Contract Maintenance helps define and manage maintenance service and leasing contracts for fixed and variable billing plans. The new module will also help customers track their service contracts and manage billing by integrating Trimble products and outside accounting providers.

Technicians will be able to receive real-time notification of service coverages during maintenance visits, while customer invoices will automatically reflect billing information that’s based on maintenance coverage.

The new contract management tools can now be combined with preventive maintenance systems, repair orders, staff management, and inventory tracking, Trimble says. Profit and loss reports can be generated on service contracts and contract-based revenue reports.