Trimble takes TMS to the cloud

Trimble is now offering its TMW.Suite and TruckMate transportation management systems (TMS) through a cloud-based subscription.

The approach makes it possible to implement a scalable TMS without investing in on-site servers or extensive IT oversight, the company adds. But on-premise options will continue to be available as well.

Upgrades managed by Trimble also make it possible to take advantage of new software releases through managed updates, rather than addressing systems manually.

Trimble also offers subscription-based versions of TMS offerings including Innovative Access, Access Plus and TL2000. Asset maintenance modules for Trimble’s SQL and IBM i platforms are also available through subscriptions.