Trimble unveils two-channel DVR

Trimble’s new two-channel digital video recorder (DVR) will record high-definition video from up to two cameras as part of the company’s Video Intelligence system.

Designed with smaller fleets and lighter-duty vehicles in mind, the DVR comes with accessory power cables, an auxiliary outlet and OBDII connections. It takes around 15 minutes to install.

The DVR is based on a four-channel model that was already on the market, and will store more than 72 hours of video. It also has two SD card slots to expand the available storage.

Videos are triggered through company-controlled settings including sudden acceleration or hard braking.