TRP releases new king pin kits

RENTON, Wash. — Deeper grease grooves for longer wear are a key feature of new line of No-Ream King Pin Kits being released by TRP.

The company says the new king pin kits are designed to allow 25 per cent more grease in high wear areas for higher durability.

TRP says the kits available in multiple diameter lengths to fit many makes of trucks and buses are manufactures using high quality steel, and state-of-the-art heat treatment and machine tool technology.

The kit makes the use of reamers, presses and pressing-in bushings during installation a thing of the past, saving on installation and repair time.

All TRP No-Ream King Pin Kits are backed by a one-year or 100,000 mile warranty.

TRP is a division of Paccar Parts and the new pin kits are available at TRP Stores, as well as DAF Kenworth and Peterbilt dealerships.