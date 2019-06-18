Truck-Lite integrates Stemco wireless tech

Stemco’s wireless monitoring technology is now being integrated into Truck-Lite’s Road Ready telematics system through a second-generation SmartBridge Integrator.

The integration means fleets will be able to access information about Stemco’s wireless products through Road Ready’s web portal, which will now offer alerts about low tire pressure, inflation, and mileage events. The wireless products themselves include the AirBat tire pressure monitoring system, Aeris automatic tire inflation system, and TracBat hubodometer.

The Road Ready system wirelessly monitors trailers, delivering real-time alerts, notifications and reports. The data is even available when trailers are untethered.