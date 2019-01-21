Twin-steer suspensions for 4700

Western Star’s 4700 SB and SF models can now be fitted at the factory with a twin-steer front suspension from Simard Suspensions.

Assembly lines will now pre-drill frames and relocate diesel particulate filters, diesel exhaust fluid tanks, battery boxes, and fuel tanks – ensuring a smooth modification.

Several configurations including a Western Star 4700 SB with a 72-inch spread and a Western Star 4700 SF with a 60-inch spread are already in production. Other configurations are also available.

Simard’s tandem suspensions are distributed across North America and several other countries.