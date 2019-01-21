Truck News

Product

Twin-steer suspensions for 4700

Western Star’s 4700 SB and SF models can now be fitted at the factory with a twin-steer front suspension from Simard Suspensions.

Assembly lines will now pre-drill frames and relocate diesel particulate filters, diesel exhaust fluid tanks, battery boxes, and fuel tanks – ensuring a smooth modification.

Several configurations including a Western Star 4700 SB with a 72-inch spread and a Western Star 4700 SF with a 60-inch spread are already in production. Other configurations are also available.

Simard’s tandem suspensions are distributed across North America and several other countries.

 

 

Print this page
Related Articles
TruckNews
TodaysTrucking


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*