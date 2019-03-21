Two new tires from Yokohama

Yokohama displayed two new tires at this year’s spring meetings of the Technology & Maintenance Council. The 712L drive tire and 114R UWB wide-base single were shown for the first time. Both are SmartWay-verified low rolling resistance tires built at the company’s West Point, Mississippi plant.

The 712L longhaul drive tire will be launched April 1 in four sizes: 295/75R22.5, 11R22.5, 285/75R24.5 and 11R24.5. It offers improved wear resistance, thanks to a stress control groove that helps stabilize the outer rib, combating irregular wear, Tom Clauer, senior manager, commercial and OTR product planning for Yokohama told Trucknews.com at the show.

“The outside rib will get some wavy wear because the axles are more flexible, and once that starts it’s done,” he said. “This helps stabilize that and equalizes pressures.”

The 712L will phase out the 577 and 703 models.

The 114R UWB will succeed the RY407 UWB and will be launched later this year in size 445/50R22.5. Clauer said customers demanded the new size.