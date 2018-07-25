Two new wide-base tires on offer from Goodyear

AKRON, Ohio — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has two new tire models designed to put money back into the hands of fleets.

The new wide-base tires for long-haul trucks are being touted to save carriers money on both fuel and downtime, featuring Goodyear Fuel Max and DuraSeal Technology.

The Goodyear Fuel Max SSD drive and Goodyear Fuel Max SST trailer tires come with a SmartWay verification for incorporation of fuel-saving compounds and tread designs for low rolling resistance.

The tire maker’s DuraSeal Technology is said to help seal punctures of up to ¼-inch in diameter in the repairable area of the tires’ tread, however it technology doesn’t seal sidewall punctures.

In addition, the Goodyear Fuel Max SSD has an all-season design that features wide grooves with stone ejectors, which help resist stone drilling to promote casing durability, and has interlocking microgrooves to help stabilize the tire’s tread for high mileage.

Mahesh Kavaturu, marketing manager, commercial long-haul and regional products, says the company recognizes how important fuel efficiency is to carriers when they’re looking for a tire.

“But these customers also want other tire performance benefits, such as long miles to removal and traction. We believe the new Goodyear Fuel Max SSD and Goodyear Fuel Max SST wide-base tires will provide the right blend of the above attributes to help long-haul fleets optimize their performance and lower their operating costs,” he said.

Both the Goodyear Fuel Max SSD and Goodyear Fuel Max SST are available in size 445/50R22.5. The tires are available now in North America from the company’s group of commercial network dealers.