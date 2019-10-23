VanGripper keeps workers secure on trailer rooftops

Deneigement Toitures Excel’s VanGripper restraint system offers extra support for those who have to work on top of semi-trailers or cube vans.

The system attaches to opposing edges of the trailer, while users strap themselves in place. The VanGripper’s supports will then slide alongside the worker as they complete tasks like snow removal, de-icing, inspections or other maintenance.

Regulations require snow to be removed from trailers, and for workers to be restrained when they’re at heights above 3 meters, the company adds.

The restraint system can be stored in the truck cab between uses and can be carried with one hand.

The units have been tested to meet CNESST standards and surpassed a 900-lb. load test.