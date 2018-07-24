Volvo brings natural gas to the VNL 300 daycab

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regional haulers aiming to leave less of an environmental footprint can now get the new Volvo VNL 300 daycab with a “near zero” natural gas engine.

Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) announced the truck is available to order with the Cummins ISX12N natural gas engine in Canada and the U.S.

With available engine ratings of 350 horsepower with 1,450 lb-ft torque up to 400 horsepower with 1,450 lb-ft torque, the ISX12N natural gas-powered engine is approved for gross combination weights of up to 80,000 lbs, making it well suited for heavy-duty regional-haul truck and tractor applications, port drayage, vocational, refuse and conventional straight truck applications.

The natural gas power plant can be operated on compressed, liquified, or renewable natural gas, giving drivers more fuel choices based on options available in their area.

John Moore, VTNA product marketing manager – powertrain says the alternative fuel engine offers substantial benefits to fleets looking to lower their carbon footprint, with the abundant supply and stable price of natural gas, and expanded delivery and distribution.

Natural gas offers “… a clean, quiet and cost effective alternative to diesel without the need for a DPF or SCR system.”

The ISX12N engine is OBD (On-Board Diagnostic) compliant and U.S. EPA and CARB certified.