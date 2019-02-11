Volvo expands workstation availability

Drivers who work the wheels of select Volvo trucks will soon have the option of a new space to work within the sleeper.

The VNL 760 and 740 tractors, along with the VNX 740, can now be equipped with a workstation that transforms from a sitting area and table into a base for seating cushions that unfold into a bed.

Other enhancements include an angled table for easier seating, a 103-degree cushioned seat angle to improve comfort, and connected cushions that can be easily secured, the company says.

The workstation also allows for storage space inside the bottom bunk bases.

The design had previously been available in the VNL 670, and Volvo says it has also shown to help boost resale values.

The workstation for the VNL 760 and 740, as well as the VNX 740, enters production this month.